"I did stand up to him" - When Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton lamented dance video being published without her consent

In May 2012, photographer Terry Richardson uploaded an impromptu behind-the-scenes video of Kate Upton performing the "Cat Daddy" dance. In the video, which has amassed millions of views across social media platforms, Upton was clad in a bikini and danced playfully and energetically.

However, Upton was not happy with the video's release. In an interview with British Vogue in April 2015, Upton reflected on her initial reaction to Richardson’s decision to upload the footage without her knowledge. She said:

"Yes, I did [stand up to him]. I was like, 'That was disrespectful, you could have told me!'"

However, Upton's displeasure didn't last long.

"Now, obviously, it's fine," she said.

When Richardson was asked whether he felt responsible for Upton’s meteoric rise to fame, he didn't take any credit and instead said:

"No, Kate was born a star."

When Justin Verlander's girlfriend Kate Upton surprised Cameron Diaz with her acting skills in The Other Woman

Kate Upton didn't limit herself to catwalks or photoshoots. After shining on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, she took steps to kick off her acting career.

In 2014, Upton made her big-screen debut in The Other Woman, a romantic comedy directed by Nick Cassavetes, where she starred alongside Hollywood heavyweights Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann.

Upton wasn't taking any slack in this endeavor as she revealed what she did for preparation.

"Actually, I took classes for two years before I took the part," Upton said in the same interview with Vogue. "Because when I start something, I really want to put my all into it and be good at it."

Her dedication to learning and being better left her co-star Cameron Diaz "blown away."

"Her improv is off the hoof," Diaz said via Vogue. "She completely leans into the character and she knows it. She knows how to read the situation and deliver right to her character for that moment. We were all like, who are you? Where did you come from!"

In The Other Woman, Upton played Amber, a sweet but clueless bombshell who discovers that her boyfriend is cheating on her with two other women.

Kate Upton's modeling and acting careers remain active, but she is now more focused on raising her daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander, with Justin Verlander.

