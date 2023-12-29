"I still can’t believe it" - Astros star J.P. France's wife Jessica can't contain excitement as couple unveil ultrasound of new baby

Houston Astros ace J.P. France and his wife, Jessica McCain, are expecting a baby girl, and they shared their excitement about it on social media. On the occasion of the festivities, McCain took to Instagram to share ultrasound pictures of her new baby.

McCain also posted a picture of her son, Liam, holding the ultrasound pictures of his sister against the backdrop of a Christmas celebration. The family of three will soon turn to four after McCain gives birth to her second child with France.

In another post, she informed followers that her soon-to-be-born girl has gained 15 ounces and is perfectly healthy.

"Got to see baby girl again 💝 she’s gained 15oz and is perfectly healthy! Glory be to God for another little blessing @thefrenchman28. I still can’t believe we’re gonna have a daughter," McCain wrote in the caption.

J.P. France's wife, Jessica McCain, left her career behind to embrace motherhood

Jessica McCain is a former TV star who has worked on series such as "The Challenge," "The Real World," and others. The reality star met J.P. France as a chef in Aspen, and soon after, the pair started dating.

France proposed to her on May 23, 2020, and she said yes after nearly two years together. The couple got married on Feb. 6, 2021 and also welcomed their son Liam earlier this year.

Being the wife of a professional athlete and the mother of a less than-year-old kid can make it difficult to keep up with a professional life. After thinking about it, McCain came to the conclusion that it was of paramount importance to be with family and thus sacrificed her career.

Earlier this year, in July, Jess took to her social media to announce that she had decided to step away from her career and take care of the couple's then-three-month-old boy.

McCain wrote on Instagram that even under difficult circumstances, they are confident in their ability to satisfy their financial obligations, highlighting the importance of being present for their child's formative years.

