"I take a little offense to that" - When Derek Jeter jokingly took exception to reporter's question in front of wife Hannah

The New York Yankees' Derek Jeter had a Hall of Fame-worthy baseball career and still enjoys massive attraction for endorsement deals. He has been married to model Hannah Jeter since 2016, and the couple are parents to three kids.

In 2023, during an interaction with Sarah Hearon, Hannah was asked if she had any advice for Derek on how to pose during shoots. Jeter, who was also part of the interaction, took offense to the question, saying that he knows how to do that.

"First of all, I take a little offense to that because you said that she has to give tips to me," Jeter said (jokingly).

The model quickly said that she only asked given that Hannah has expertise due to being a model.

"Well, he's not easy to work with, I can tell you that," Hannah followed up. "He doesn't take direction well; No, I'm just kidding. We had a good time."

Who is Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah?

Hannah is an American model who grew up in St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and was born to Deborah (nee Behm) and Conn Davis. Her mother is Irish, German and Scottish ancestry, while her father is Italian, Syrian and English, with some Jamaican ancestry.

She later moved to New York to pursue her modeling career. Derek Jeter's wife appeared in Ralph Lauren and Blue Label commercials and walked in their 2006 spring/summer runway show.

Derek Jeter's wife was the cover girl for several magazines, including D in 2006, Mexico's Elle in August 2009, France's FHM in September 2012 and South Africa's FHM in April 2013. Moreover, she's renowned for being the cover face of the 2015 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

As a model, she walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi's. She was the host of the show Project Runaway: Junior. In 2015, she played a flirty young woman driving a red Ferrari in the comedy film Vacation.

