"I don't think I've ever seen him on time" - When Mookie Betts joined Clayton Kershaw in trolling J.D. Martinez over his lack of punctuality

Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw have been a part of the LA Dodgers for quite some time now. Both have been good friends on and off the field. Their close bonding was visible when they sat down for a rapid-fire Q&A about their team, as they trolled former teammate JD Martinez.

On the Dodgers shortstop's show, On Base with Mookie Betts, the 35-year-old pitcher played 'Most likely to.' When Kershaw was asked to name one teammate who would likely be late for an event, he didn't take a second to think and instantly named JD Martinez. He said:

"JD Martinez. One thousand percent."

Following this, Betts was seen agreeing with the point. He also mentioned that he never saw Martinez on time. Betts said:

"I don't know if I have ever seen him on time."

Clayton Kershaw then went on to troll Martinez and provided an example to cement the point. He said:

"He barely makes it to the bus. If it's a 1:30 bus, he wouldn't be on the bus until 1:29."

The outfielder joined the Dodgers in December 2022 as a free agent. In the previous season, the 6x All-Star played in 113 games, hitting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. However, just after one year, instead of extending his stay, Martinez decided to opt for free agency.

As for Betts and Kershaw, they have been teammates for almost four seasons now. The 10x All-Star pitcher joined the team back in 2008 and has played 16 MLB seasons with the organization. The 6x Golden Glove winner joined the Dodgers in 2020 after being traded from the Red Sox in a deal that involved Alex Veradugo moving to the other side.

Clayton Kershaw re-signs for Dodgers ahead of 2024 season

Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw has re-signed for the Dodgers and is set to be there for yet another season. This is going to be Kershaw's 17th consecutive season as a Dodgers star.

Although there is no update on his new contract with the team, it's rumored that the deal is set to be for one year. Kershaw previously decided to opt out with his free agency after going under the knife for his shoulder surgery. Now, the 35-year-old is set to be back in the Dodgers' dressing room and share it with stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and more.

