"I thought my career was over" - When Justin Verlander talked about his emotional breakdown following shoulder injury in 2014

Houston Astros All-Star Justin Verlander is going strong, despite stepping into his 40s. In 2024, he’ll be 41 years old to become one of the oldest active players in the league.

However, looking back in time when Verlander was with the Detroit Tigers and enjoying his prime, a certain injury looked like it was going to end his career, or so he thought.

In a 2018 article for MLB.com, Jon Morosi reported that during a game against the San Diego Padres in August 2014, Justin Verlander experienced an emotional breakdown. He believed that he would require shoulder surgery for an injury sustained at the time, which could have potentially ended his career.

“There's that tunnel down there, and I sat down and lost it," Verlander said, via Jon Morosi on MLB.com. "I thought my career was over. I thought I was done. I thought the MRI was going to say I needed shoulder surgery. I was 99 percent sure I was going to need shoulder surgery. I couldn't throw a baseball."

Verlander underwent sports hernia surgery during the 2013 offseason. However, he realized it was more than just pain when then-Tigers manager Brad Ausmus advised him to refrain from pitching.

Fortunately, luck was on the side of the 2011 MVP. Reports indicated that his rehabilitation after the core muscle surgery he had earlier in 2013 had failed. Verlander subsequently began a rehabilitation program with New York-based physical therapist Annie Gow. The results were evident as he continued to pursue his passion for eight years now.

“I learned a ton about my body and maintenance. Now I take it upon myself to maintain everything that I gained in that offseason,” said Verlander, per Morosi.

“If some kinks in the chain pop up along the way, I'll call [Gow] and talk to her. I'll address it myself. I know a lot of my weaknesses. I address them almost daily, to try to keep on top of it. Obviously, I got into that position [before]. I want to stay away from going back."

Justin Verlander will likely find himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Justin Verlander has the potential to become a Hall of Famer in his first year of eligibility. He began his career at the age of 22 in 2005, completed an impressive 18-year journey, and is set to continue his career with the Houston Astros.

Verlander's dominance on the field is evident through his long list of achievements. He has won three Cy Young titles, been named to the All-Star team nine times, won two ERA titles, and even earned a Triple Crown. Verlander has also won two World Series championships, with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.

One of Verlander's most impressive stats is his 3.24 ERA in 509 games while throwing 3325.1 innings. The report by Jon Morosi revealed that Verlander had already set a retirement date.

“In my head, right now, I'm thinking 45," Verlander on his retirement age. "I don't know if that's realistic. I'm going to go as long as I can, until something changes.”

The time of retirement is only known to Verlander. Until then MLB fans will have the great experience of witnessing the veteran’s game live in Houston.

