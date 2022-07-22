"I’ve paid for 3 of the 5 times I made the ASG" - Retired MLB legend breaks his silence over the Washington Nationals and Home Run Derby Champ Juan Soto's flight controversy

News recently surfaced that the Washington Nationals refused to charter Juan Soto a flight to the Home Run Derby. Former MLB outfielder Adam Jones spoke up about the controversy.

Public discussion over the issue started after Soto's agent, Scott Boras, made the following statement:

"All I know here is that the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto played a game (Sunday). The Atlanta Braves arrived here five hours earlier than Juan Soto did. You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight...get here at 1:30 in the morning...compete in the Home Run Derby."

While this stirred up fans on social media, it turns out Juan isn't the first MLB player to fly commercially for a Home Run Derby / All-Star Game. Recently, former MLB veteran Adam Jones recalled his experience. Adam revealed he paid for his ticket to the All-Star Game three out of five times.

Adam said, "I’ve paid for 3 of the 5 times I made the ASG. But we only had 1 player the first 3 times and I wasn’t no damn Soto lol. But last 2 they paid and for 2016 for the guys in SD."

Adam Jones also subtly hinted through his tweet that Nationals' Juan Soto is at the peak of his MLB career.

Washington Nationals approached Atlanta Braves to fly Juan Soto on their charter plane

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn traveled to Los Angeles on a Houston Astros charter plane to attend the All-Star Game. Similarly, the Nationals approached the Atlanta Braves to check if they could make room for Soto's return to D.C., but unfortunately, there was no vacancy.

Jon Heyman, an MLB insider, stated that the Washington Nationals were not obligated to arrange a charter plane for just one.

Most importantly, not every MLB team can afford to fly a solo player cross-country in a charter plane.

Per Audacy's Jesse Pantuasco, "Big spenders like the Red Sox and Yankees can afford to roll out the red carpet for their players, while others see it as a waste of money, not willing to spend a fortune on one player."

Sitting on a net worth of $1.7 million, Juan could have easily paid for the expense of a two-way charter flight himself. He opted for the less expensive commercial route.

