"This is so f****d lol what ownership does that" "The Nationals are a joke" - Washington Nationals owners under fire for asking Atlanta Braves to take Juan Soto and Davey Martinez on their team plane

The Washington Nationals asked division rival Atlanta Braves for a strange favor, to fly Juan Soto and Davey Martinez home from Los Angeles. The Nationals and Braves are playing a series against each other, so they were all traveling to the same place. The strangeness of the situation comes from the Nationals being seemingly unwilling to fly their All-Stars back themselves.

The Atlanta Braves declined the request, stating their plane was full. This story, however, has an added wrinkle. Soto recently turned down a contract offer from the Washington Nationals and is on the trade block. This story was first reported by Jon Heyman via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar.

While the Braves made the wise decision to avoid any risk of tampering, fans were baffled by the Washington Nationals making the request. It seems like it should be a no-brainer to pay to fly your All-Stars home from the All-Star Game. This is the kind of decision that gives franchises a bad reputation.

If ownership does not go the extra mile for the players, how can the franchise ask players to go the extra mile for ownership? Juan Soto's contractual situation likely played a role in this, and fans believe this reflects very poorly on the Nationals.

Juan Soto will most likely be playing for a new franchise in just a few weeks. Actions like these certainly won't hinder the departure.

MLB fans roast Washington Nationals for asking rival Atlanta Braves for a favor invloving Juan Soto

Soto celebrates in the dugout, Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves.

The Nationals certainly did not expect this kind of reaction. Though they could have predicted it, since the Oakland Athletics had a very similar lead-up to the All-Star Game.

Michael Kasper @KasperStats Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. Athletics and Nationals having a cheap-off twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Athletics and Nationals having a cheap-off twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

However, in that instance, the Houston Astros were proactive in offering assistance to the Athletics All-Star. This is an important distinction that needs to be made.

Max Mannis @MaxMannis Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Astros going out of their way to offer a plane to the A's who didn't book one was one thing... the Nats deliverately not booking one and still going out is their way to try to mooch off the Braves is gross twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… The Astros going out of their way to offer a plane to the A's who didn't book one was one thing... the Nats deliverately not booking one and still going out is their way to try to mooch off the Braves is gross twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

The New York Mets, who have a reported interest in acquiring Juan Soto, would have loved this opportunity. Their owner, Steve Cohen, is never shy about spending money. An opportunity to learn more about Soto could have been invaluable.

Jason Tígno @jabot97 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. Steve Cohen would give Soto his own plane just for himself twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Steve Cohen would give Soto his own plane just for himself twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

If the Atlanta Braves hope to acquire the superstar outfielder, they missed a good opportunity to raise his interest.

Mike @mhc_76 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. How do you pass up on this tampering opportunity twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… How do you pass up on this tampering opportunity twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Despite there being a multimillion-dollar difference, fans also saw this as a surprisingly relateable moment.

matt @MattTalkToEm Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. Braves said our Uber’s full lol twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Braves said our Uber’s full lol twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

The Washington Nationals have drawn the ire of many fans by asking for this favor and received an impassioned response.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far