"I want them to leave here and go, 'Boy, that was worth it, and I want to come again'" - New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is pumped about the electric atmosphere around Citi Field ahead of 2022 playoffs

The New York Mets are having a great season this year. They are in first place in a tough National League East division that includes the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They look like serious playoff contenders ahead of the 2022 postseason.

With all this success, it is no surprise fans are packing Citi Field for a chance to see the New York Mets in action. Fans are excited to go and see All-Star players like Pete Alonso, Franciso Lindor, and Edwin Diaz. With all the energy around the ballpark, New York Mets manager Buck Showalter commented on the atmosphere around Citi Field recently.

Buck Showalter on the atmosphere around Citi Field lately:



"When we have a full house, I want the hot dogs to be hot. I want the beer to be cold. I want the parking not to be a problem. I want them to leave here and go, 'Boy, that was worth it, and I want to come again.'"

The long-time skipper, much like his players, wants the best for his fans. Ice cold beer, a hot and fresh hot dog, and easy-to-navigate parking is every baseball fan's dream. Buck Showalter understands baseball is much more than just a game; it is a fan experience.

Showalter has been managing Major League Baseball since 1992. He has been around the game long enough to see it evolve into what it is now, and he understands the game is different than it was when he played. He's also got a personality to match his young players.

"That was fun." - Buck Showalter



- Buck Showalter "That was fun."- Buck Showalter https://t.co/NM9bfYSL1x

"That was fun." - Buck Showalter

If you have never watched a Buck Showalter postgame press conference, do yourself a favor and go find one. His press conferences are always entertaining as he often cracks jokes or makes fun of himself. He seems to be a pleasant manager to play for and a good face for an organization.

The dominance of New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz has fans lining up to get into Citi Field

With all of New York's success this season, one player has really stepped up his game. Edwin Diaz is the closer for the New York Mets. He generally comes into the game in the ninth inning when the Mets are up by three or fewer runs. He has been an absolute door-stopper this year with 29 saves, which ties him for fourth in MLB.

Like hitters, pitchers come out to walk-out songs, but the pitcher's song is longer as they need more time to get ready. With the success of Diaz this season, MLB fans have been going crazy over his walk-out song, "Narco," by Basterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Timmy Trumpet plays 'Narco' live as Mets closer Edwin Diaz enters from the bullpen Finally.Timmy Trumpet plays 'Narco' live as Mets closer Edwin Diaz enters from the bullpen Finally.Timmy Trumpet plays 'Narco' live as Mets closer Edwin Diaz enters from the bullpen 🎺 https://t.co/5KxaT9U6cf

Fans were treated to one of the coolest experiences ever seen at a baseball game last night. While the Mets were up one run in the bottom of the ninth over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Edwin Diaz entered the game. As he made his way to the mound, Timmy Trumpet came onto the field to play his part in the song live.

It was an electrifying experience fans hope to see more of.

