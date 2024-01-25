“I wish I could teleport to GA to be with you” - Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea posts heartwarming note to celebrate elder sister's birthday

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 25, 2024 14:15 GMT
Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, moved to Los Angeles with her husband, but some of her family are still in Atlanta. That includes her sister, who is having her 35th birthday. The elder sister got a delightful shoutout from Chelsea on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a delightful birthday message
"Happy 35th Birthday to my older & only sister. My built in best friend forever!!! I wish I could teleport to GA to be with you today," Chelsea said.

Since Freeman plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers and spring training is nearing, she can't be with her sister on this special day. They're on opposite sides of the country and in different time zones.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, is always radiating positivity

Chelsea Freeman and Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, have an old connection with the Atlanta Braves. Both of them had husbands or partners on the team not too long ago. Neither is there right now, but they were part of the 2021 World Series-winning squad.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and their son, Charlie
Freeman joined the Dodgers the following year. In December 2022, Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs.

That connection led Freeman to share another instance of warmth on social media when Swanson signed a record extension with the Chicago Red Stars.

