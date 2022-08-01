ICYMI: Kathryne Padgett goes ziplining in style while Alex Rodriguez films

Kathryne Padgett and New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez are having the time of their lives holidaying in France. Padgett, the new lady love of A-Rod, recently posted a video Rodriguez filmed of her ziplining. In the short clip, she’s seen enjoying the adventure while A-Rod asks her to say “goodbye.”

Kathryne Padgett zipling on her vacation.

Padgett and A-Rod seem to be having a lot of fun on their vacation in France. Padgett also posted a couple of stories on Instagram featuring a beautiful sunset, a lovely barbecue, and an amazing walk in nature.

She also posted a few photos of herself enjoying the gorgeous sunset.

Kathryne Padgett enjoying a sunset in France

In another video posted by Padgett, the blonde beauty is seen strutting down the streets of Saint-Tropez in style.

"how I recommend walking the streets of France🍷 🇫🇷" - Kathryne Padgett

A-Rod, who previously dated American star Jennifer Lopez, celebrated his birthday in France. The former MLB legend was seen enjoying some golf and doing a happy dance.

"Waking up on my birthday like a kid! But the night may bring out my birthday suit🎉💪😍🤣" - Alex Rodriguez

Padgett and Rodriguez have been seeing one another for several months. Their decision to spend the summer together evidences their developing romance.

The pair also attended former MLB player David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame ceremony together. A-Rod and Padgett shared photos of the celebrations in Cooperstown.

"Hall of Fame weekend ⚾️🐐" - Kathryne Padgett

The duo were first spotted in January at a Green Bay Packers NFL game. They have since been sen at various events.

"Europe, you’re a keeper 🥂Had the trip of a lifetime aboard the @samurai_yacht with the most incredible people🤍 & blessed to have experienced the beautiful Amalfi Coast 🌊🫶🏼 Naples->Sorrento->Positano->Capri->Corsica->St. Tropez->Nice" - Kathryne Padgett

Recently, Padgett posted a video from their vacation diaries in Europe, where A-Rod can be seen enjoying a cigar and trying different water sports.

Alex Rodriguez reportedly didn’t date anyone since his split with Jennifer Lopez last year.

Before he proposed to J.Lo in 2019, Alex Rodriguez had been dating Jennifer Lopez for almost two years, and they had already merged their families. However, the pandemic delayed their marriage, and the couple officially separated in April 2021.

J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck. They recently tied the knot in Las Vegas.

