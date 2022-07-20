ICYMI: Ronald Acuna Jr. narrowly escaped unexpected fire during All-Star Home Run Derby introduction

Prior to the start of the 2022 Home Run Derby, Ronald Acuna Jr. was on fire. Almost literally! Baseball's top hitters began MLB's All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium on Monday, including Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

The pregame ceremony, which featured columns of flame in the infield, startled Acuna as Jose Ramirez and Juan Soto walked across the stage to greet each other. When the flames started, Acuna, who, at that point, was at the back of the stage, leaped to the front. Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was standing next to Acuna.

"Thought this was the #HRDerby roster presentation, not the Ronald Acuña roast #MLB #MLBAllSTAR2022 #HomeRunDerby" - BetUS_MLB

Fortunately, no one got hurt, and the derby went on as planned.

Fans found Acuna’s reaction humorous.

"Now that’s hilarious" - Ryan D

Acuna lost in the first round to Pete Alonso. Fans also noticed Alonso’s reaction and thought he was “as cool as a polar bear.”

"Alonso cool as a polar bear." - SofaKingDazed

Acuna recently posted pictures on Instagram and thanked everyone for voting for him.

"Today, first of all, I want to thank God and my whole family, but especially all the fans, for having trusted me and choosing me as their representative, through the vote for this next all-star game. Thank you all and God bless you!!" - Acuna Jr.

This is what Acuna posted after last year's World Series championship.

"FINISHED 🏆 SEE YOU NEXT YEAR. I LOVE YOU ALL #ATLANTA" - Acuna Jr.

Acuna and his fans have a mutual admiration for each other.

Ronald Acuna Jr., one of the most stylish players in MLB

Acuna Jr. at 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Acuna is known for his fashion statements and, perhaps, his best appearance came recently at the Red Carpet Show.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on the red carpet. Ronald Acuña Jr. on the red carpet. 😎🔥(🎥: @Braves) https://t.co/JIUBrjIYT5

"Ronald Acuna Jr. on the red carpet" - theScore

It has been a good season for the Atlanta Braves. Injury that caused him to miss the second half of last season and the first few weeks of the 2022 season. However, Acuna Jr. is now in full form in the game.

NBA superstar LeBron James gave Ronald Acuna Jr. a shoutout on Twitter after his exciting home run celebration.

"Yessir!!!! Went yard then hit the "Silencer"!! Ayyyyyyeee" - LeBron James

Ronald Acuna Jr. is just 24 years old and is doing tremendously well in his MLB career.

