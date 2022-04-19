ICYMI: Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun humorously tries to prevent reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani from reaching the dugout

Shohei Ohtani, reigning American League Most Valuable Player, can be unstoppable at the plate at times. So unstoppable, it seems like the only way to prevent him from wreaking havoc on opposing pitchers is to physically keep the Los Angeles Angels superstar away from his bat. Enter Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun. The Rangers outfielder wrapped Shohei Ohtani in a bear hug to keep him from even entering the dugout. The two American League West competitors shared a hearty laugh as they went their separate ways as the Los Angeles Angels went on to take their third win in the four-game series in Arlington.

Earlier today the Rangers were trying to stop Shohei Ohtani from getting to the dugout so he couldn't hit 😂@Starting9

"Earlier today the Rangers were trying to stop Shohei Ohtani from getting to the dugout so he couldn't hit @starting9" - @ Barstool Sports

Kole Calhoun actually got his start with Ohtani's Angels ten years ago. Calhoun was drafted by the Angels in 2010 from Arizona State University. He would be called up in 2012 and spend seven seasons with the Halos as their right fielder. Calhoun hit 140 home runs during his tenure with the club and won an American League Gold Glove award in 2015. He went on to play with the Arizona Diamondbacks for two seasons prior to landing with the Texas Rangers. While Calhoun hopes to be a major contributor for the team, his acquisition was overshadowed by the megadeals the Rangers gave to shortstops Corey Seager and Marcus Semien when the team made a massive investment in its infield in an attempt to compete in the American League West.

Shohei Ohtani has started the year hitting just .143 so here he is giving CPR to his bat 😂 @Cut4

"Shohei Ohtani has started the year hitting just .143 so here he is giving CPR to his bat @Cut4" - @ B/R Walk-off

It's been an interesting start to the season for the Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani.

After earning All-Star nods as both a designated hitter and a pitcher last year, the Japanese phenom went on to win the American League Most Valuable Player award in 2021. Hoping to use his individual accomplishments as a springboard to team-wide success, Ohtani has faltered slightly out of the gate both on the mound and in the batter's box. From the designated hitter spot, Ohtani was only two for his first 17 at-bats. However, the second coming of Babe Ruth stayed positive and literally breathed life back into his bat as he's begun to heat up courtesy of Texas Rangers pitching. Ohtani hopes that combined with the returns of MVP Mike Trout and All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon, the Angels can finally make strides toward playing meaningful games in September and will hopefully find themselves playing even more baseball in the month of October.

