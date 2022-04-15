Watch: Mike Trout hits a massive 472-foot home run against the Texas Rangers, his second for the season

In what comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Mike Trout is still bringing the dingers to the 2022 MLB season. In the top of the first inning of the matchup between the LA Angels and Texas Rangers, the Hall of Fame-bound superstar connected with a pitch down the middle and launched the ball a ridiculous 472 feet for the home run. It was the second home run of the season for the perrenial All-Star.

In what has become an all too familiar trend in Mike Trout's career, his highlight-worthy hit came in a loss, as the Texas Rangers would end up winning the game 10-5. A good day to have bet the over at least!

The MLB posted a video of the bomb to center field to their official Youtube page.

This 472-foot homer is among the longest in his storied career and is a worthy addition to his collection of dingers.

Mike Trout looks to control his narrative in 2022

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Arizona Diamondbacks

In a career spent entirely with the LA Angels, Mike Trout has proven himself to be the best baseball player of the generation, and one of the best of all time. The only thing that still eludes him is something that every great player strives for, a World Series championship. In 2022, the LA Angels hope that this recurring trend can finally change, and if the stars keep elevating their game, it definitely will.

Given that baseball is the ultimate team sport, it is clear that the Los Angeles Angels have not surrounded their star with the proper support and are thereby not giving Mike Trout a proper chance to at least compete for a championship in his storied career. However, things may be changing for Mike Trout. With the emergence of Shohei Ohtani as the second coming of Babe Ruth, hope for a playoff victory is being kindled.

Following the 472-foot bombing, the three-time MVP was celebrated by his teammates in the dugout, as posted by Erica Weston on Twitter.

Erica Weston @EricaLWeston The cowboy hat has made its way to Dallas 🤠 1-0 courtesy of @MikeTrout The cowboy hat has made its way to Dallas 🤠 1-0 courtesy of @MikeTrout 💣 https://t.co/CJ5FCn5WCr

"The cowboy hat has made its way to Dallas 1-0 courtesy of @MikeTrout" - @ Erica Weston

With the two best players in the league currently, it would be a miscarriage of justice if the baseball community didn't get the opportunity to watch the Los Angeles Angels enter the postseason, at least as a Wild Card team, so we can see just how brightly the stars shine in October.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt