ICYMI: Unsuspecting Red Sox fan meets his idol Jason Varitek, fails to recognize former MLB All-Star catcher

Jason Varitek’s legacy in New England is such that he can go to very few places without being recognized. Yesterday, he had the rare privilege of going unnoticed while on holiday.

The Boston Red Sox legend spent the day at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire with his family. His daughter spotted a man wearing a Red Sox jersey with Varitek’s name on the back.

Varitek's wife, Catherine, started filming as the two-time World Series champion approached the man without giving away his identity.

The completely unaware Boston fan was having a slice of pizza, as Varitek went up and said:

“Let me ask you, how is the pizza?”

The man was clearly unimpressed by the slice he was having.

“It’s just microwavable pizza,” he responded.

Varitek continued to play along until his wife intervened and said:

“I like your T-shirt.”

The man then went on to explain that he’s a big fan of the legendary catcher. He mentioned that Varitek can be spotted at Red Sox games, which is true, since he is a member of the Red Sox coaching staff.

Having had enough fun by this point, the former Sox captain finally revealed his true identity.

“Hello, I’m Jason,” Varitek said as he reached for a handshake.

“Dude,” the man responded before embracing Varitek. “Oh my God, it’s Jason Varitek, dude, you got me…What are the odds! Oh my God.”

What’s the lesson here? If you are wearing a player’s name on your back, make sure you memorize the facial features of the player in question well enough.

Jason Varitek is a bonafide Red Sox legend

Varitek was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the 1994 MLB draft. He was traded to the Red Sox in 1997, where he spent the rest of his career.

He played 1,546 games for Boston and hit .259 with 193 homers and 757 RBIs. He played a very important role in their 2004 and 2007 World Series-winning teams.

Varitek retired from playing after the 2011 campaign but not from baseball. He has worked for the Red Sox in various off-field capacities since 2012. He is currently a part of Alex Cora’s coaching staff.

