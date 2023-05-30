The 2023 Oakland Athletics are one of the more sorry MLB teams that fans have seen in a long time. With a record of 11-45, the team has sunk to the bottom of the table.

Out of 30 MLB teams, the Oakland Athletics rank 28th in runs scored, 29th in team batting average, and third in strikeouts. Moreover, the team ranks at the bottom of the average MLB attendance list by a wide margin, only drawing about 9,000 fans per game.

On Monday, May 29, the Atlanta Braves arrived in Oakland ready to pick up a few wins. With a record of 32-22, the Braves continue to occupy the first place in their division, the NL East.

But despite the David and Goliath dynamic, a three-run home run from first baseman Ryan Noda put the team up 4-1 in the fifth inning. The Athletics went on to tack on a few more runs to complete a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

"Happy Wonday" - Oakland A's

Following the game, one fan highlighted the grueling travel schedule of the Braves leading up to their date with the A's. He noted how the Braves had just finished up a game on Sunday evening against the Philadelphia Phillies before traveling across the country to California. However, Barstool Phill, a well-known MLB commentator had no time for excuses.

"If there was ever a team in MLB History you could literally beat in your sleep it’s the 2023 Oakland A’s" - MeekPhill

According to Phill, the 2023 Athletics are such a poor team that any excuse used to justify a loss is not a valid one. Phill stated that he believes that the A's were a team "you could literally beat in your sleep."

The loss represents just the 11th of the season for the Oakland Athletics. After opening the season with a 10-45 record, they became the first team in MLB history to lose 45 of their first 55 games. The Athletics currently sit 24.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

Despite the poor performances, the Oakland Athletics are still an MLB team

Things are bad in Oakland. In fact, things have become so untenable that the team has purchased a brand new patch of land in Las Vegas, and appear to be eyeing a move to the desert soon.

Despite the constant barrage of criticism directed at the Oakland Athletics, they are still one of the best 30 baseball teams on earth, and fans may want to keep in mind that every team spends a few years in the wild every so often.

