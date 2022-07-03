“Imagine giving money to watch the Giants lose,” “The White Sox are lucky we are so f***ing trash” - San Francisco Giants fans angry after team loses its third straight game

It was bobblehead day for LaMonte Wade Jr. at Oracle Park this afternoon. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run for his San Francisco Giants. At the time, it lifted the Giants to a 1-0 lead, which was important, considering the Chiacgo White Sox had the red-hot Dylan Cease on the mound.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants LAMONTE WADE JR. LEADOFF HOMER ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY LAMONTE WADE JR. LEADOFF HOMER ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY https://t.co/QwONFj65TD

But the lead was short-lived and would stand as the Giants only one of the afternoon. The White Sox scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth, lifting them to a 5-1 lead until the Giants made it 5-3 in the ninth. That would stand as the final score.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joc Pederson misread the ball and the White Sox take the lead Joc Pederson misread the ball and the White Sox take the lead https://t.co/H4xl7BNCIU

It was the Giants' third-straight loss and their seventh over their past 10 games. Simply put, they've been sliding recently. They're now eight games back in their division of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and six behind the second-place San Diego Padres.

All of a sudden, the Giants are closer in the standings to the Arizona Diamondbacks than they are to the Padres. The Diamondbacks are just five wins behind them, and they're seven games under .500.

It's not a place the Giants anticipated they'd be at the beginning of July. Last season, they were a 107-win team. At this rate, they're not even on track to win 90 this season.

Gui Santos fan 🇧🇷 @TimeDont1 The White Sox are so lucky we are so fucking trash The White Sox are so lucky we are so fucking trash

San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb pitched considerably well today, but his offense didn't help him much

Today's game could've been described as a pitcher's battle. That is, there wasn't much offense going on. Over six innings, Giants starter Logan Webb allowed just six hits. Dylan Cease allowed only four over five innings.

Art R. @artruy64 @SFGiants I love my Giants and I always will but right now they are just unwatchable. The games aren’t exciting. May as well bring up some of the younger guys and let them get some big league experience. @SFGiants I love my Giants and I always will but right now they are just unwatchable. The games aren’t exciting. May as well bring up some of the younger guys and let them get some big league experience.

Gabe Kapler is a creative coach, but sometimes, the Giants skipper falls under criticism for his methods.

christybridge8 @jdpro31 @SFGiants This isn’t even the players fault. It’s kapler a for thinking he’s tricky playing matchups and platoon instead of putting the best lineup of players out there. The lineup should go Wade, Gonzalez, Joc, Flores, Belt, Longoria, Yaztremski DH, Estrada, Casali/Wynn. It’s that simple @SFGiants This isn’t even the players fault. It’s kapler a for thinking he’s tricky playing matchups and platoon instead of putting the best lineup of players out there. The lineup should go Wade, Gonzalez, Joc, Flores, Belt, Longoria, Yaztremski DH, Estrada, Casali/Wynn. It’s that simple

The Giants didn't make many moves this offseason besides acquiring Carlos Rodon.

Richard Gould @blazertrek56 @SFGiants This is what happened to the 2001 mariners. Ownership thought they had a good enough team to win 116 games so didn’t need to spend anymore. CEO Howard Lincoln even admitted it a few years later. Moral of the story is it’s now 2022 and no playoffs for 20 years and likely 21🤦‍♂️🤬 @SFGiants This is what happened to the 2001 mariners. Ownership thought they had a good enough team to win 116 games so didn’t need to spend anymore. CEO Howard Lincoln even admitted it a few years later. Moral of the story is it’s now 2022 and no playoffs for 20 years and likely 21🤦‍♂️🤬

Cold streaks happen. Just over two weeks ago, the Giants swept the Dodgers.

p𝔞𝔲𝔩𝔬 ✰ @asiansupermrktt @SFGiants hard to believe this the same team that swept the dodgers @SFGiants hard to believe this the same team that swept the dodgers

The Giants have a promising young prospect developing in the minors, but many fans don't think he's ready for the Bigs quite yet.

Ryan Garcia @ryanwiththejeep @SFGiants STOP saying bring up Ramos! What the hell is that going to do? The dude is batting like .220 in Triple A. Everybody in the outfield is better than Ramos. The objective is to win, not force kids up that don't belong. @SFGiants STOP saying bring up Ramos! What the hell is that going to do? The dude is batting like .220 in Triple A. Everybody in the outfield is better than Ramos. The objective is to win, not force kids up that don't belong.

The San Francsico Giants are now 40-36 on the season.

