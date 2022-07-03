“Imagine giving money to watch the Giants lose,” “The White Sox are lucky we are so f***ing trash” - San Francisco Giants fans angry after team loses its third straight game

It was bobblehead day for LaMonte Wade Jr. at Oracle Park this afternoon. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run for his San Francisco Giants. At the time, it lifted the Giants to a 1-0 lead, which was important, considering the Chiacgo White Sox had the red-hot Dylan Cease on the mound.
But the lead was short-lived and would stand as the Giants only one of the afternoon. The White Sox scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth, lifting them to a 5-1 lead until the Giants made it 5-3 in the ninth. That would stand as the final score.
It was the Giants' third-straight loss and their seventh over their past 10 games. Simply put, they've been sliding recently. They're now eight games back in their division of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and six behind the second-place San Diego Padres.
All of a sudden, the Giants are closer in the standings to the Arizona Diamondbacks than they are to the Padres. The Diamondbacks are just five wins behind them, and they're seven games under .500.
It's not a place the Giants anticipated they'd be at the beginning of July. Last season, they were a 107-win team. At this rate, they're not even on track to win 90 this season.
San Francisco Giants fans were fuming on Twitter after the loss.
San Francisco Giants drop their third straight loss, fans react on Twitter
Today's game could've been described as a pitcher's battle. That is, there wasn't much offense going on. Over six innings, Giants starter Logan Webb allowed just six hits. Dylan Cease allowed only four over five innings.
Gabe Kapler is a creative coach, but sometimes, the Giants skipper falls under criticism for his methods.
The Giants didn't make many moves this offseason besides acquiring Carlos Rodon.
Cold streaks happen. Just over two weeks ago, the Giants swept the Dodgers.
The Giants have a promising young prospect developing in the minors, but many fans don't think he's ready for the Bigs quite yet.
The San Francsico Giants are now 40-36 on the season.