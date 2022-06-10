Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers score six runs with two out to take the lead over Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for six runs in the fifth inning off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who hadn't allowed a run in the first four innings.

The Dodgers entered the fifth inning losing by a score of 0-4, and it looked as if Cease would shut down the Dodgers lineup. He got two outs before giving up a two-run double to Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded.

Here is the entire six-run inning from the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Six-run inning will knock your Sox off. Six-run inning will knock your Sox off. https://t.co/6BVC9qPJjI

"Six-run inning will knock you sox off." - Los Angeles Dodgers

This was all done with two outs. It was poorly managed by the White Sox. Manager Tony LaRussa should have taken Cease out much earlier in the inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers are living up to pre-season hype

Freddie Freeman connects with a pitch in the Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox game today.

Many picked the Dodgers to be World Series favorites after many notable offseason acquisitions. The two main acquisitions include Freddie Freeman, who came over from the Atlanta Braves, and closer Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox.

The Dodgers came into play today with a record of 36-20, which is the second-best record in the National League and the third-best record in all of baseball.

The Dodgers have averaged the most runs per game and also have the best team ERA in the National League. The Dodgers are averaging 5.25 runs per game this season and have an ERA of 2.90.

Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been the biggest surprise for the team this season. Gonsolin has been dominant with a 7-0 record and an ERA of 1.58. Between him and Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcatara, the NL Cy Young race will be interesting to watch.

Offensively, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts are leading the way for the Dodgers. Going into today’s game, Turner is batting .303 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs while also stealing 12 bases.

Mookie Betts is up for the MVP discussion as he has belted 16 home runs and is batting .297 while playing excellent defense in the outfield.

Overall, the Los Angeles Dodgers are clicking on all cylinders. When Clayton Kershaw comes back from injury, the team will only be that much better. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far