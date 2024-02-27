In Photos: Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares 'core memories' with son Knox's playful escapades

Alex Bregman is preparing with the Houston Astros for the upcoming season, which is also his last one before heading to free agency. Meanwhile, his son, Knox, is enjoying his time at the Astros training camp at the CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

Bregman's wife, Reagan, took to Instagram and shared snippets about how Knox is enjoying his summer in Florida. In the series of photos, Knox can be seen playing at the beach, wandering in the zoo, playing catch with his dad, making new friends with Josh Hader's son and enjoying the garden.

While his dad might be grinding out, Knox has found his own solace in Florida.

"core memories ⛱️☀️🏟️," Reagan wrote in the caption.

Alex and Reagan have been married since Dec. 2020 and welcomed their son, Knox Samuel, in Aug. 2022.

Alex Bregman's contract extension and his focus in 2024

Third baseman Alex Bregman has been with the Astros since 2017 and is primed to get an extension offer before the 2024 season winds down.

Recently, in his latest interaction, Bregman discussed the state of ongoing negotiations and his focus on the upcoming season.

"We're listening to everything that the team has to say. And, um, yeah, just letting Scott and the Astros do that together and handle that for me," Bregman said. "So that way I could be fully focused on baseball, my teammates winning, and, uh, the things I love to do.

"Playing ball for this great city, I've absolutely loved every single second here. Being able to put on this jersey has been an absolute honor—a dream come true for me as a kid."

He concluded:

"So, um, you know, when it comes to the contract, I just let Scott do that. That's why. That's why I have an attorney, uh, working for me. You know, just like all these guys have agents and attorneys. So let them handle that."

General manager Dana Brown also said that the team wants to extend Bregman and are working things out.

However, per Jon Heyman, it will be difficult for the Astros to retain Alex Bregman's services, given that he will be demanding a big paycheck, which the team might not be willing to commit to at the moment.

