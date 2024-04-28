In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro wows in black bikini during Jamaican getaway

Alex Rodriguez is dating Jaclyn Cordeiro and the fitness influencer has helped Rodriguez make healthy changes in his lifestyle. Cordeiro, 44, is the founder and CEO of JACFIT, and regularly posts content on social media.

A Saturday post featured her in a black bikini while in Jamaica, which was accompanied by the caption:

"You’re The Kind Of Person That Makes Me Want To Press Pause."

Health and fitness have become an important part of Rodriguez and Cordeiro's lifestyles, and the New York Yankees icon credits his girlfriend for helping him change his ways during the pandemic.

When Alex Rodriguez discussed Jaclyn Cordeiro's impact on his life

Alex Rodriguez credited Cordeiro for helping him to make healthy changes while speaking on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2023. He mentioned that she told him during the pandemic:

“You gotta get yourself in better shape."

Rodriguez went on to discuss how he changed his lifestyle:

"I just changed my routine and what I do now, Jennifer, is I get up in the morning and I don't look at my phone until noon. So from the time I wake up, I'm in the gym at eight, I work out for a couple of hours, come home, do a little sauna, a little steam, stretch, meditate, and then I'm on my desk every day from 12-6."

Earlier this month, Rodriguez spoke to the New York Post and mentioned:

“Everything’s been going good [with us]. Thank God."

He also touched on how he is continuing to stay in shape, crediting Cordeiro for her help:

“Just being consistent, which is what I’ve learned from her, has been very helpful.

“I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness. So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously. I mean, like I said, I’ve lost over 30 pounds [with help from Cordeiro]."

With Alex Rodriguez having such a hectic schedule, getting up early and ensuring he sticks to his routine every day has been key on his journey.

