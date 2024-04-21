PHOTO: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez spotted courtside with NFL's Justin Jefferson at Timberwolves game

The Minnesota Timberwolves got off to a good start in the NBA playoffs on Saturday, and both Alex Rodriguez and Justin Jefferson were in attendance. The Timberwolves recorded a resounding 120-95 win over the Phoenix Suns to take a 1-0 lead in the series, and the New York Yankees icon and Minnesota Vikings superstar were snapped together.

Rodriguez shared a couple of photos of their meeting on his Instagram stories, which he captioned:

"Minnesota's best."

Justin Jefferson and Alex Rodriguez at the Timberwolves game (image credit: A-Rod IG Stories)

Justin Jefferson's greatness is well-documented and the Vikings star would have been impressed with Minnesota's display. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert spoke to reporters after the game and gave credit to his team's gameplan and energy:

"Our focus and our urgency was obviously at an all-time high. I love how we respected the game plan all 48 minutes, from the first to the last. We tried to not let them get a hot start like they did the three other games and just do what we do."

After a game that couldn't have gone much more to plan, Minnesota will now be preparing for Game 2 at the Target Center. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings are preparing for the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, while Alex Rodriguez's old team, the Yankees, are entrenched in a promising MLB season.

Alex Rodriguez gets Stephen A. Smith's prediction for the NBA Finals

Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly co-host a Bloomberg podcast called "The Deal," where they discuss a plethora of topics with guests. One such guest was Stephen A. Smith, and Rodriguez asked him who would win the NBA Finals this year. Smith responded:

"Damn. I'm still going to say the Boston Celtics. I have no reason to feel this way, but it's Jayson Tatum's time. I think it's going to be Boston-Denver. I think Boston is going to win the championship."

There's obviously a long way to go and it will be interesting to see if Smith is correct with his prediction.

