In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro basks in sunset for shoot with renowned fitness photographer Ryan Lomer Ouellette

By John Maxwell
Modified May 31, 2024 20:37 GMT
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro basks in sunset for shoot with renowned fitness photographer Ryan Lomer Ouellette. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS/IMAGN/Instagram

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are hugely popular figures in the baseball world. The New York Yankees legend credits Cordeiro for many positive changes to his lifestyle, and the couple takes psychological and physical fitness very seriously.

Cordeiro is the founder of JACFIT 5am Club, and also models occasionally for photographers. This was the case on Thursday when she had a shoot with internationally published fitness photographer, Ryan Lomer Ouellette. Both Cordeiro and Lomer Photography took to IG to share clips from the shoot, which captured a brilliant sunset.

Jaclyn Cordeiro basks in sunset for shoot with renowned fitness photographer Ryan Lomer Ouellette. PHOTO: JACLYN CORDEIRO/INSTAGRAM, LOMER PHOTOGRAPHY/INSTAGRAM
Jaclyn Cordeiro basks in sunset for shoot with renowned fitness photographer Ryan Lomer Ouellette. PHOTO: JACLYN CORDEIRO/INSTAGRAM, LOMER PHOTOGRAPHY/INSTAGRAM

Alex Rodriguez has been dating Jaclyn Cordeiro since 2022, according to Page Six, and the former Yankee has been full of praise for the impact she has had on his health.

When Alex Rodriguez discussed Jaclyn Cordeiro's positive effect on his lifestyle

Back in October 2023, Alex Rodriguez appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and amid the myriad of topics discussed, recalled a conversation he had with Jaclyn Cordeiro:

“You gotta get yourself in better shape," Rodriguez remembered Cordeiro telling him.
"I just changed my routine and what I do now, Jennifer, is I get up in the morning and I don't look at my phone until noon. So from the time I wake up, I'm in the gym at eight, I work out for a couple of hours, come home, do a little sauna, a little steam, stretch, meditate, and then I'm on my desk every day from 12-6."

Speaking to the New York Post in April, Alex Rodriguez went into more detail about Jaclyn Cordeiro helping him lose weight and her methodological, scientific approach:

“I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness. So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously. I mean, like I said, I’ve lost over 30 pounds [with help from Cordeiro]."

With the two very much in the public eye, fans can expect to see more from the couple in due course.

