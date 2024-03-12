In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn dazzles in $633,771 Alexander McQueen soft leather knotted drape dress

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro for a while. They first met in Oct. 2022 and have since been found in each other's social media posts.

Recently, Cordeiro dazzled in a black $633,771 Alexander McQueen soft leather knotted drape dress. She shared the outfit with fans on Instagram.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Alexander McQueen's website, the price of the black dress, which is made in Italy, is $633,771. It has a V-neck, adjustable starps and black zip fastening.

"Black soft leather cami dress featuring knot detailing on the chest and a twisted knotted bow on the skirt ending in a drape. The dress is finished with a back zip fastening." (via Alexander McQueen's website).

Alex Rodriguez considers his mother the 'biggest inspiration of life'

Alex Rodriguez was only 10 when his father left his family in 1985. Since then, Rodriguez's mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, worked hard to raise A-Rod into the player we know.

In a recent interview with People's magazine, Rodriguez disclosed how his mother had to work multiple jobs to earn a living for the family.

"She's the biggest inspiration in my life," Alex Rodriguez said. "My father left when I was 10, and my mom had to go into overtime and start working two jobs.

"She was a secretary in the morning, and she served tables at night, so she'd be gone from eight in the morning to midnight."

Rodriguez also recalled how his mother couldn't come to watch his Little League games, but when she did, A-Rod made sure to impress her with his skills.

"No, she did not come around very often. I remember she probably came to a handful of my games growing up, and I remember how nervous I would get," he said. "When she was there, I was trying to really impress her."

Alex Rodriguez credits his entrepreneurial skills to his mother.

"I knew early on that financial literacy was my way out, and a way to be able to help out my mother. So I just went into being a great student about financial literacy and how to unlock that for my family and myself," he said.

Rodriguez now helms the billion-dollar A-Rod Corp, which was founded in 1995.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.