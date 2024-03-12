In Photos: Astros star Alex Bregman makes a statement with $1,921 Celine jacket over edgy camouflage pants

Baseball and style go hand-in-hand, and Alex Bregman embodied it well in an adorable picture with his son, Knox.

Recently, the Houston Astros second baseman uploaded a post where he shared glimpses of his spring training game, a picture of him playing with his son and enjoying wine with his wife, Reagan.

However, his $1,921 Celine's jacket dressed up over edgy camouflage pants caught attention.

According to Celine's website, the jacket is made of 54% acrylic, 46% polyester and 100% polyamide as a secondary material. It's a loose fit with a high collar (with zip) and a triomphe tassel.

Moreover, the Italian-made ensemble features one flap pocket with engraved Celine snap buttons, two diagonal zipped pockets, elastic cuffs, a waistline with an adjustable drawstring and Celine Paris-engraved metal aglets.

Alex Bregman focused on 'winning,' isn't concerned too much about free agency

Infielder Alex Bregman is entering the last year of his season before hitting free agency. With the Astros extending Jose Altuve's stay, they could the same for Bregman, too.

However, that's something for 'Scott Boras, his agent, to deal with,' Bregman says. At the moment, he's focused on his performance and winning the World Series this year. He has two rings in his cabinet but is looking to add another.

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series.

"It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now.”

As far as his contract extension is concerned, Astros general manager Dana Brown has said that the club is looking forward to having him beyond this year.

"There's really not a timeline on this right now and at some point, we will make an offer," Brown said, per MLB.com.

"I think we both respect that and that's pretty much the conversation. Look, we love Alex, we'd love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don't have it, but we will at some point make him an offer."

However, word on the street is that he may want much more than what the Astros could be offering. The upcoming season will be a big one for Alex Bregman as he prepares to have a blast and secure a lucrative deal by next summer.

