In Photos: Astros star Yordan Alvarez captures adorable family moment as kids Mia and Jordan pick fresh delights at the farm

The Houston Astros are preparing for their Spring Training games and with the MLB season looming, Yordan Alvarez has been enjoying some downtime with his family. Traditions are as important in baseball as they are in family life, and for Alvarez, strawberry picking appears to be a family tradition.

His wife, Monica Alvarez, took to IG to share pictures from a day of family fun with their kids, Mia and Jordan. She captioned the post:

"Traditions 🍓🍓"

The Astros kick off their Spring Training schedule on Feb. 24 against the Washington Nationals, and the 2024 season could be a big one for the franchise.

Astros' Yordan Alvarez breaks Top 10 in MLB Network's rankings

The Houston Astros are looking to take advantage of the media spotlight shining brightly upon the LA Dodgers, whose winter spending spree has dominated headlines all offseason.

The Astros may not have had a flamboyantly expensive offseason, but realistically they didn't need one. This has been made all too apparent in recent weeks as Houston players are breaking into everyone's lists of top positional players and Yordan Alvarez was one such star.

Designated hitter/outfielder Yordan Alvarez is one of the best players in the league and was recently ranked No. 8 on MLB Network's Top-100 MLB players in 2024. This was the highest among all Astros players and shows just how valuable the slugger is to the team.

Houston is looking to compete for the World Series in 2024 and Alvarez is emerging as a leader in the team. The 6-foot-5 star is normally somewhat soft-spoken, but the word around camp shows how respected he is. Mauricio Dubón told reporters on Tuesday:

“He’s not quiet; he talks a lot. But when he says something, everybody listens. … He’s a leader here. When he talks, everybody listens, and everybody looks to him. From far away, it might seem that he’s not vocal outside the doors. But he’s vocal with us.”

Manager Joe Espada shared his thoughts:

“He has a voice in that clubhouse, and he has a lot of influence on how we go about our business. He doesn’t really show; he’s not very outspoken out there. But when he is in the clubhouse and he speaks, people listen.”

Alvarez is one of the league's most feared hitters and his emerging as a leader as he hits his prime could be huge for the Astros as they chase another World Series pennant.

