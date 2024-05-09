In Photos: Body Armor honors Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. with special edition MVP punch drink 

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been an up-and-coming face of the MLB and his popularity among the sport's fanbase is one reason he has sponsorship deals in place with several brands. Among those is Body Armor, with whom Acuna Jr. has been associated with since 2021.

Recently, the brand released a special limited edition MVP Punch with the Atlanta Braves star at the center of it. On Instagram, Acuna Jr. posted a photo of him enjoying the Body Armor drink.

In the caption, he wrote the details of the upcoming campaign:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MVP Punch Thanks to @DrinkBODYARMOR you can now get your hands on my limited-edition MVP Punch in select stores in Georgia, Alabama, & Louisiana"

Apart from Ronald Acuna Jr., Body Armor's roster of partners and investors includes Carrie Underwood, Dustin Johnson, Mike Trout, Megan Rapinoe, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Kyler Murray, Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ryan Blaney, Diana Taurasi, Anthony Rizzo, Sabrina Ionescu, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more.

Ronald Acuna Jr. not at his best and Braves record speaks for it

The reigning NL MVP is off to an average start this season, with numbers declining in the last few starts. Last season, he became the first MLB hitter in history to have a 40-70 season. He had 41 dingers and stole a major league-leading 73 bags.

He remained healthy throughout, playing a career-high 159 games, slashing .337/.416/.596.

However, this season has been underwhelming so far. Acuna Jr. is hitting .261, while registering just two home runs and 14 stolen bases. It's not that the numbers are bad, but for someone like him, those are concerning stats for the Braves, who are also off so far this season.

After leading the MLB for the best record last year, the Braves were toppled by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the season. The Phillies have the best record (26-12) in all of baseball, while the Braves (22-12) have lost six of their last 10 games.

Both Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will need to find their rhythm to get on a good run. Fans know both Acuna Jr. and the Braves have the potential to turn things around and get their season going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback