In Photos: Braves icon Chipper Jones' luxurious $5,400,000 Canton mansion under construction for an epic backyard upgrade

Hall of Famer and Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones reportedly acquired a $5.4 million Canton farmhouse last year in Cherokee County, Atlanta. The estate, aka 'October Farm,' spans 10 acres and is currently undergoing renovations to its backyard.

His wife, Taylor Jones, posted an update on Instagram about the construction of the farmhouse.

"The foundation has been laid and the structure is beginning to take shape in the hands of our skilled team. A new chapter is unfolding in the backyard," she wrote in the caption.

"With each day, we’re a step closer to what will soon be a place of relaxation and joy. Looking forward to sharing the transformation as it happens!"

More about Chipper Jones' home and big backyard upgrade

Inside Chipper Jones' farmhouse, rustic finishes, white paint, exposed beams, and shiplap accents make for a luxurious getaway for Jones and his family.

The interior is prepared in such a way that it is flooded with natural light to create a warm atmosphere inside the mansion. The home has four bedrooms, three wood-burning fireplaces, a separate catering kitchen, and a cast-iron soaking tub in the primary suite.

Chipper Jones is also making a massive splash to upgrade his backyard. Part of the upgrade includes a pickleball court, a saltwater pool, and a party barn for sports and entertainment.

Chipper Jones played his entire major league career with the Atlanta Braves. Hailing from DeLand, Florida, he made his debut in 1993 and retired in 2012.

He was honored by the Braves, who retired his No. 10 jersey. Jones was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 with 97.7% of the votes, falling in his favor for induction.

On the personal front, Jones has been married three times. His first wife was Karin Fulford, who married him in 1992 but divorced in 2000.

In March 2000, he married his second wife, Sharon Logonov, in Pierson, Florida. They have three kids: Larry Wayne III (Trey), Tristen, and Shea. The couple's divorce was finalized in Nov. 2012.

He is currently married to Taylor Jones, with whom he tied the knot in June 2015. The couple shares two sons: Cutler Ridge and Cooper.

