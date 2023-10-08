In Photos: Bryce Harper's stunning $2,200,000 worth car collection ft. vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro 

When Bryce Harper isn't stunning fans with monstrous home runs, the former NL MVP is collecting cars. The outfielder who is currently trying to lead his team back to the World Series has quite the collection, tallying over $2 million in worth. It's highlighted by the incredible 1969 Camaro.

Bryce Harper's sleek Chevy Camaro (Image via Shoreline Motoring)

The car is the pride of his collection, being one of the best and most expensive cars he owns. With a net worth of over $100 million, the outfielder can afford to have these luxurious cars in his collection.

He said:

“Growing up, it was impalas, the mercury, the Chevelles that I Loved”.

Now, he has one in his collection. As he continues to make money, look for him to collect even more as he goes.

Bryce Harper leading Philadelpia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to get back to the World Series once more. Last year, they barely snuck in as the third wild card team and ran all the way to within two games of the title. They fell to the Houston Astros.

Bryce Harper has led the Phillies back to the postseason

This year, they will have to do it again as the Wild Card, but this time the first Wild Card. They won their first series over the Miami Marlins, so their NL title defense is underway.

Now, they're up against the vaunted Atlanta Braves. In Game 1, Bryce Harper knocked a massive home run off of Spencer Strider en route to a win, marred a bit by controversy.

Harper has been the cog that drives the Phillies since he came over from the Washington Nationals, and he's doing it again this postseason. The team has debuted a new ring celebration, and Harper would like to get his second career ring.

Harper has been one of the best players in baseball since he and Mike Trout came up in the league together. The comparisons are inevitable, but Harper has been a great player.