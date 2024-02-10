In Photos: Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh shares a peek into cherished moments, featuring pre-season excitement, birthdays & more

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh are a US sporting power couple, with Swanson an MLB star and Pugh an international soccer player. Given their prominence in their respective sports, every year has the potential to be a big one and 2024 is no different.

February is an important time for both Swanson and Pugh. Both are in the last stages of their offseasons and these are the last few weeks before their preparations really heat up.

As such, Mallory Pugh took to Instagram to share photos of some cherished moments, including a birthday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A successful suprise bday party 🎉, pre season in FL w friends 🫶🏽☀️, dream team💄💕, footy w friends🫶🏽⚽️, my bffs 🤞🏽♥️ & a wholeeee mood 😐"

Mallory Pugh signs record deal as Dansby Swanson prepares for Spring Training games

2024 is certainly shaping up to be a big one for both Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson, and Pugh recently signed a record-setting deal with the Chicago Red Stars.

The deal is reported to be worth $2 million, the largest in franchise history, and will run until 2028. Pugh will be hoping to lead the Red Stars to a better 2024 season after a disappointing campaign where they finished 12th in the NSWL.

"Congrats @malpugh and looking forward to watching you continue to succeed with @chicagoredstars 👏🇺🇸💪"

As for Swanson, he is hoping the Chicago Cubs can find a little more consistency in 2024, after missing the playoffs in 2023 due to a 83-79 season. There is certainly much to be positive about, as Chicago could be a surprise package in the upcoming campaign.

If they can find the steel to turn a few close losses into wins, the Cubs could find themselves competing in the postseason and from there, anything is possible. First up, however, is the matter of Spring Training.

In terms of rumors, the Cubs are hoping that Cody Bellinger does sign with the team, however, recent rumors have him edging toward the Toronto Blue Jays. His decision could have a huge impact on Chicago's season, as he has the ability to make a real difference on the field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.