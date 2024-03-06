In Photos: Elly De La Cruz shines in vibrant red sweatshirt & statement iced chains for ride100percent's Glendale sunglasses shoot

Elly De La Cruz is gearing up for a big 2024 MLB season with the Cincinnati Reds, and the 22-year-old infielder is one of the top young talents in the league. With a growing reputation and great popularity, the Dominican has a large following and as such, is garnering significant endorsements.

One such was on display this week, as De La Cruz modeled for ride100percent, a brand of sporting sunglasses and protective eyewear. The brand's Instagram handle posted some photos of the shoot with Elly De La Cruz wearing vibrant red with gold chains.

With De La Cruz one of the most exciting prospects in the MLB, there has been a lot of attention on him in Spring Training this year.

Elly De La Cruz crushes 470-foot Spring Training home run

Elly De La Cruz has a reputation for power hitting and that was on display for all to see in the Reds' Spring Training game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. De La Cruz hit a 470-foot home run, wowing spectators, players and analysts alike.

The Reds' X handle shared the hit with the caption:

"Sooooooo anyone wanna see Elly destroy a baseball?"

Given his impressive 2023 season, it looks like De La Cruz is set to become a game-changer in the upcoming campaign. In 98 games last season, De La Cruz recorded 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 35 stolen bases, along with a slash line of .235/.300/.410.

In 16 at-bats in 2024 Spring training, De La Cruz has recorded 4 runs, 6 hits, 1 home run and 4 RBIs, while batting at a .375 average

Former Reds teammate Joey Votto spoke to SportsCenter in 2023 and gave De La Cruz high praise:

“He’s the best runner I’ve ever seen. He has the most power I’ve ever seen. And he has the strongest arm I’ve ever seen.”

Votto followed that up by telling GQ:

“He was hitting balls, both in-game and in practice, that were kind of breaking the rules of physics. Then he would do stuff on the bases with his legs that you almost never see.”

2024 is set to be a big season for both the Reds and Elly De La Cruz, and it will be interesting to see if he can help push them into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

