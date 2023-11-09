In Photos: Fernando Tatis Jr. cruises in style his $71,295 Audi A7 luxury ride

Professional baseball player Fernando Tatis Jr., a Dominican Republic native, plays right field and shortstop for the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball (MLB) and displays incredible ability in both positions. Fernando Tatis Jr. is also fond of luxurious cars.

Among his notable vehicles is the Audi A7, which is worth $71,295.

He also gave the car some personalized touches. It was noteworthy that the Dominican Republican shortstop made a great deal out of signing his first long-term deal. He thus gave his family members an Adidas shoe and clothing set that retailed for $15,000. Tatis Jr. also has a wide collection of customised cleats

The BMW M8, one of Tatis Jr.'s noteworthy automobiles, is significant because he is the brand ambassador for BMW. Tatis Jr. not only decides to add the BMW M8 to his collection, but he also supports the company, expressing his appreciation for its superiority.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Endorsements

Several well-known businesses, including Banreservas (Bank), MLB The Show 2021, Gatorade Bolt 24, Adidas, Jack in the Box, BMW, Budweiser, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Victus Sports (Bats), T-Mobile, Mizuno, JUNK (Headbands), Beats By Dre, Petco, and 100%, have created sponsorship relationships with Fernando Tatis Jr.

His partnerships with a wide variety of brands demonstrate his widespread appeal to his fan base. These partnerships not only strengthen his own brand but also make a major positive impact on the businesses involved.

He is Fernando Tatís Sr.'s son, the former MLB player. After making his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2019, winning the 2020 Silver Slugger Award, and being selected an All-Star in 2021, Tatís Jr. was forced to miss the 2022 season due to an injury and a PED suspension.

Tatís was suspended for the first 20 games of the 2023 season after failing a drug test in 2022. On April 13, 2023, he had a three-home run and eight RBI game.