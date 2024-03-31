In Photos: Fernando Tatis Jr. sports bespoke Air Jordan 1 cleats inspired by Tiffany & Co. for game night

San Diego Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is known to sport custom cleats on the baseball field. In Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Tatis wore custom Tiffany & Co.-inspired Air Jordan 1 cleats.

According to Sneakernews, Tatis, The Shoe Surgeon and athlete marketing platform Xample will collaborate and release almost 50 such customized cleats for the 2024 season.

Moreover, the collaboration released a special opening day pair which Tatis flaunted on Thursday's game against the Giants. The Air Jordan 1 custom cleats paid tribute to former Padres owner Peter Seidler, who died in November 2023.

The shoe featured Seidler's images on both the lateral and medial sides. Seidler's renowned comment about Tatis, "I BELIEVE IN HIM," is displayed on the heel, accompanied by his signature and palm plants near the collar.

Fernando Tatis Jr. flashes what's to come, blasts two dingers against the Giants

The San Diego Padres are currently playing a series against the Giants to kick off the regular season at home.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a night on Friday's game against the Giants, which the Padres lost 8-3. However, despite that, two of the three runs were scored by Tatis Jr., who crushed two solo dingers.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first dinger was against a 1-0 changeup from Harrison, which exited 114.9 mph off the bat and carried a distance of 441 feet. in left field. His second dinger of the night came against Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning.

A major reason for such power-generating swings off Tatis' bat is the new improvement he has equipped to damage the plate. Unlike last year, Tatis is using a leg kick to synchronize and boost the power. He credited his dad for the improved swing mechanics.

“It was all my dad’s idea,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said (via the San Diego Union-Tribune). “Last year, I feel I was all over the place. I was drifting too much with my lower half, wasn’t controlling it. I feel like we’re just getting in a way better hitting position, and the results are coming out.”

The four-game opening series ends on Sunday, and the Padres are trailing the series 2-1.

