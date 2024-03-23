Former MLB star Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, continues to expand her foothold in the fashion world. Recently, she dressed for the Armani event and shared her outfit on Instagram.

Josie wore a black outfit, which was complemented by a silver body chain. In her post, she credited her beauty team, Chris Dylan and makeup artist Jenna Nicole.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

The model has walked the ramp for various fashion houses and has also collaborated with music artists.

Josie became the cover model for Harper's Bazaar's March edition and shared it on Instagram.

Josie Canseco opens up on her soft spot for animals

Josie had an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar, in which she opened up about her love for animals and the charity work she started doing for animals.

She mentioned that animals are often mistreated and it breaks her heart. She finds purpose in caring for animals and has been working on farms and shelters since she was 10.

"I’ve always had a soft spot for animals, and the way they feel and love humans, but without any voice," Josie said. "The way they suffer and are mistreated by humans on occasions breaks my heart, so I’ve been working on farms and with animal shelters since I was around 10 years old. It’s important to me because I feel it’s my purpose, to help and nurture these vulnerable animals."

She added:

"The more I educated myself on animal cruelty, the more passionate I naturally became about it," Josie added. "I hope to one day open my own sanctuary for neglected and abused animals and give them a place to rehabilitate while we find their forever homes."

Josie has become a well-known figure in the modeling world and uses her platform for the betterment of animals, evidenced by her Instagram posts.

