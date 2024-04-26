In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shines in sleeveless black dress paired with tiffany mid stilettos

Model and internet personality Josie Canseco is the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco. Over the years, she has expanded her portfolio, having collaborated with various brands.

She has also modeled for top fashion houses, most notably Victoria's Secret House and has made the covers of magazines like Harpar's Bazaar and Maxim.

She recently collaborated with Arezzo. It is a footwear brand with collections including shoes, sandals, boots, heels and customized sections.

Josie flaunted her black heels with a black sleeveless dress in her latest social media post. She also credited the brand page and a code 'JOSIE20' to avail a discount.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

Self-made Josie Canseco denied claims of getting help from family

Josie started her modeling career when she first moved to New York. Unlike what many believe, she said in a few now-deleted social media posts that despite her father's name, she didn't get any help from him to promote her career. She is a self-made woman.

"Everyone is claiming I came from all this rich money because I'm a 'Canseco' do your research," Josie wrote.

"My 'family money' was blown by the time I was 6/7 in bankruptcy, and I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my 'family name' but also pay my bills because no one paid that s--- except me. My family is broke and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich." [via Fox News].

Through her posts, she mentioned that she was in debt when she initially started and also had to share a room.

"I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different," she added. "I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems."

There is consistency to what she said, given that her father, Jose Canseco, who reportedly earned around $40 million through his career, declared bankruptcy in 2012.

