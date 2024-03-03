In Photos: MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie channels Mexican cowgirl vibes with statement choker in latest portrait

MLB Icon Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, is an actor and model who has walked the ramp for various fashion houses and even featured in music videos for top artists. Collaborations with top makeup artists, photographers and hair stylists are common in her field.

Recently, Josie took to Instagram and gave Mexican Cowboys vibes to her fans. She collaborated with Wall Group's makeup artist, Jose Corella for the spark in her face. For the photoshoot, she had David Yarrow and Cam Yarrow capture her statement beautifully.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josie Canseco's first step in the modeling world came back when she moved to New York. She was selected to model for LOVE magazine and ever since then, she has had an upward trajectory in the fashion world, even making it to the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Josie Canseco on her first foothold in modeling career

Josie Canseco has taken one more leap in the fashion world, as she got featured on Harper's Bazaar cover in the March edition. She took to Instagram and shared the cover image.

Recently, in an interaction with the brand's team, Josie reflected on her first foothold in modeling.

"One of my favourite moments, or I guess you could say times of my life was when I first moved to New York at 17 years old. Back then, I was alone and in debt trying to carve a name for myself," Josie said.

"I was terrified, and constantly scrutinized and rejected. But thanks to that time period, I experienced so much personal growth because of how much the experience took me outside of my comfort zone. I loved every second of it and needed it to gain a backbone and solid work ethic."

When asked how she knew modeling was the right choice for her, she replied:

"I don’t think if I’ve ever really “known” modelling was for me," Josie said. "I just grew passionate about what it entailed. I fell in love with modelling as I love working with new people every day, traveling the world alone and experiencing different cultures."

She is committed to her modeling career and also has some acting projects in her pipeline, showcasing how far she has come in the fashion and entertainment industry.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.