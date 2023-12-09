In Photos: Julio Rodríguez and Jordyn Huitema grab headlines at A-List Celebrity Softball game

Julio Rodríguez and his girlfriend, Canadian soccer player Jordyn Huitema, are in Puerto Rico this weekend. With La Gente del Barrio HR Derby upon us, the stars are out for the exciting softball showdown.

Some huge names from baseball are in attendance, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Edwin Diaz, Jose Berrios, Santiago Espinal, Javier Báez, Eddie Rosario and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

The MLB's Instagram handle shared a montage of photos of the stars with the caption:

"Big names in Puerto Rico this weekend for La Gente del Barrio HR Derby & Celebrity Softball Game 👀" - MLB

This promises to be a fun-filled celebrity softball showdown, so it's no surprise there are so many big names from baseball in attendance in Puerto Rico.

How did Julio Rodríguez and Jordyn Huitema meet? Relationship timeline of the MLB and NWSL power couple

Julio Rodríguez is a Dominican center fielder for the Seattle Mariners and met Canadian soccer star Jordyn Huitema on social media. The two made it official on Instagram on Oct. 31, 2022.

"Lil’ life update❤️‍🔥" - jordynhuitema

Jordyn Huitema also dated Canadian professional soccer player Alphonso Davies, though she and the Bayern Munich star separated after five years together. While they keep their relationship fairly low profile, Huitema and Rodríguez often appear on each other's Instagrams.

"Seattle has been good this year :))" - jordynhuitema

They also celebrated their first anniversary as a couple on Sept. 13:

"Time flies when you’re having fun🫶🏼 #365" - - jordynhuitema"

Jordyn Huitema plays for OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League and they finished fourth in the league this season. Julio Rodríguez's Mariners finished third in the AL West in the 2023 season after going 88-74 and will be hoping to push on in 2024.

Seattle is rumored to be in the chase for Cody Bellinger in free agency, which could help it achieve its ambitions.

With the Seattle Mariners and OL Reign boasting these prodigious talents, the future looks bright and the sky is the limit for this power couple in sport.

