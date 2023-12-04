MLB Winter Meetings Updates: Mariners emerge as potential destination for Cody Bellinger

All-Star slugger Cody Bellinger has been strongly linked to the New York Yankees of late, but the Seattle Mariners may be emerging as a candidate to sign the free agent. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi gave an interesting update on the situation involving Bellinger, who recently turned down a $20.325 million qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs.

"I think he's gonna be, outside of Shohei Ohtani, one of the highest-paid, free-agent position players this winter," Morosi said, "and I want to draw your attention to one team that cleared some space last night, the Seattle Mariners.

"With the Jarred Kelenic move, moving all that money out that was attached to Evan White and Marco Gonzales, I could certainly see the Seattle Mariners being a great fit for Cody Bellinger.

"Of course, he's from the Phoenix area, the Mariners train in the Phoenix area, it could be a great fit for him. You see what he did this past season, a dynamic all-the-way-around year for Cody. I would also mention as well, the Giants and the Blue Jays as a couple of other teams looking for bats this week."

When discussing the Yankees interest, Morosi said:

"Serious, but I expect Soto is more likely for New York than Bellinger."

Could Cody Bellinger be on his way to the Seattle Mariners?

As Jon Morosi said, the Seattle Mariners are not the only team looking at Cody Bellinger with interest. With the Yankees pursuing Juan Soto, it is possible that another team, like the Mariners, could reach an agreement with the 2020 World Series champion while they hesitate.

The Athletic recently reported that Bellinger's asking price might be higher than what the Yankees are willing to offer, so if the Mariners want him, this seems like a good opportunity. With other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants also being linked, Seattle may not have the leverage to negotiate too hard with Bellinger.

After a trade that sent Jarred Kelenic, Marco Gonzalez and Evan White to the Atlanta Braves (for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips), the Mariners could make an enticing offer.

While this move would make a lot of sense for both Bellinger and the Mariners, whether it will materialize remains unclear at this time.

