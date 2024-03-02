In Photos: Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr.'s extensive 57 tattoo collection including one honoring soccer legend Lionel Messi

Miami Marlins centerfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is an up-and-coming prospect who is also known for other things. Interestingly, he shares a clubhouse where players like to get inked, including Nick Gordan and Tanner Scott, among many others. All these players ink their bodies for varied reasons.

For Mesa Jr., it's his love for art, family and soccer star Lionel Messi. Having first gotten inked as a 15-year-old in Cuba, Mesa Jr. has 57 tattoos all over his body.

Among those 57, he has two tattoos paying tribute to the Argentinian star. One tattoo shows Messi's World Cup triumph in 2022 and the other shows Messi holding Mesa Jr.'s No. 10 jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He credits his tattoo collection to Messi and former Astros star Yuli Gurriel.

“I've got the No. 10 here because of Messi -- like 80 percent, and then the other 20 is because of Yuli [Gurriel],” Mesa said. “He is my favorite player, and that's why I wear the No. 10.”

Lionel Messi poses with Victor Mesa Jr.'s jersey

Back in July 2021, surprised fans caught Lionel Messi holding Victor Mesa Jr.'s jersey. But when it initially surfaced on the internet, fans were amused.

So back then, when Messi was in South Florida, Mesa found out where the soccer legend was staying through a friend. He went there and waited along with other fans to get an autograph from the then-No. 10 Barcelona star.

After some time, Messi's nephew appeared and asked everyone to leave. Mesa felt this was the moment and stated that he plays baseball for the Marlins.

“I just brought a jersey,” said Mesa. “I wanted to give it to him. ‘If he wants to keep it, OK. If not, it's OK, too.’ The other day, his nephew sent me that picture. That was an incredible story. I'm very fortunate to get that.”

When Victor Mesa Jr. received the photo of Messi holding his jersey, he shared the moment on Instagram. Moreover, he also inked that moment on the back of his left leg.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.