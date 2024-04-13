In Photos: Mike Trout makes heartfelt announcement about welcoming baby number two with wife Jessica

Mike Trout took to Instagram to share good news with his fans, as he and his wife, Jessica, are set to welcome a second child.

Trout announced their pregnancy with an IG post, which he captioned:

"Baby brother on deck. #comingsummer #trouttribe #thentherewerefour."

Trout is amid an intriguing season with the LA Angels and is their standout star offensively. He has had nine runs, 15 hits, eight RBIs, six home runs and two stolen bases, hitting at a .306 average.

The Angels are 7-6 and second in the AL West, which is better than many had predicted in their first season since losing Shohei Ohtani.

When Mike Trout discussed the difficulties of COVID during the 2020 MLB season

While Mike Trout is shouldering the hopes of the LA Angels fanbase, he's acutely aware of the difficulties of the MLB season for his family. While playing in the major leagues is obviously an honor and a dream come true, it poses its own set of unique challenges.

One such is being away from your family, which is increasingly tough when you have young children. Trout spoke about this to the New York Post in 2020, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made everything even harder.

Their son, Beckham was born in July that year, so he was at the forefront of Trout's mind when he was away playing for the Angels.

“It was really, really hard, leaving him and leaving Jess, knowing what she’s going to be going through these next couple months is tough. There’s a lot of things flying through my head. Obviously, Jessica is worried. With this team, the Angels, we’ve been safe, and I feel safe here.

"Everybody is being accountable, staying in the hotel room, doing the right thing and making the right choices. Until something happens, I feel like it’s been good so far. It’s definitely scary for baseball, because it only takes one person.”

While the situation is different now, Jessica and Mike Trout will look forward to a slightly less chaotic experience with their next baby.

