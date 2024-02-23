In Photos: MLB icon Derek Jeter recounts memorable moments with Daddy Yankee, Kevin Love, and others at Reserve Cup debut

A few weeks ago, New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter attended the Reserve Cup, an event sponsored by Richard Millie. The charity event attracted various stars from the sports and entertainment industries, helping the event raise millions for local charities in South Florida.

Recounting this event, Jeter took to Instagram to share glimpses of the star-studded event on his Instagram story.

The first photo he shared was with Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, NBA star Duncan Robinson and the founder of the Reserve Cup, Wayne Boich. In the second picture, he posed alongside famous rapper Daddy Yankee.

Derek Jeter alongside Wayne Boich, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson and Daddy Yankee

Derek Jeter participated in three-day pedal tournament, aiming to raise money for charitable purposes

The Reserve Cup is a three-day pedal tournament between some of the top pedal players in the world. Jeter attended the event on Feb. 10 in Florida.

Derek Jeter and Reserve Founder Wayne Boich contributed over a million dollars to local organizations to kick off the third day of the friendly padel tournament in Florida.

The event saw various celebrity games taking place throughout the day. Robinson played against Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt in a doubles game in which the Miami Heat forward, paired with Ale Galan, emerged victorious. The winning pair raised $50,000 for the Udonis Haslem Foundation.

The Heat legend also engaged in a fun banter by giving play by play commentary from the sidelines.

The losing pair, Holt and Javi Garrido, later played against Daddy Yankee and Wayne Boich. This game raised $50,000 each for Baptist Health’s Bounce Back for Cancer Foundation and Holt’s family's Kichwamba Children’s Foundation in Uganda.

In the last game of the day, Jeter and Boich engaged in a trick shot competition to raise $250K for Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation.

According to OK magazine, this event raised $1.5 million for charitable purposes.

Other celebrities in attendance included Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kevin Love and his wife Kate Love, all of whom observed the games and supported the cause.

