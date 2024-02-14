Derek Jeter captains celebrity squad to $1,500,000 charity triumph at Reserve Cup padel tournament ft. Daddy Yankee & actress Claire Holt

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was spotted at the Reserve Cup, which saw attendance from several celebrity figures in the sports and entertainment industries.

Alongside Reserve Founder Wayne Boich, the Yankees slugger pledged over a million dollars to local charities to start day three of the friendly padel tournament in Florida on Saturday.

The Reserve Cup was sponsored by Richard Millie, and the star-studded event raised $1.5 million for South Florida charities, per OK Magazine. It's a three-day pedal tournament headlined by the world’s top padel players competing for the coveted trophy.

The event had various celebrity contests on the schedule. First up was Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson, who faced off against Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt. The winners, Robinson and Ale Galan, donated $50,000 to the Udonis Haslem Foundation.

Later in the day, rapper Daddy Yankee joined forces with Reserve Padel founder Wayne Boich against Claire Holt and Javi Garrido. That raised $50K each for Baptist Health’s Bounce Back for Cancer Foundation and Claire Holt’s family's Kichwamba Children’s Foundation in Uganda.

In the audience, there were big names like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kevin Love, his wife Kate Love, and Hannah Jeter, who witnessed the games and supported the cause.

Day 3 ended with a trick-shot competition between Boich and Derek Jeter, raising an additional $250K for the Turn 2 Foundation.

Derek Jeter continues to serve the community. A look at his philanthropic endeavors

Being on the Mount Rushmore of your profession means that you are an inspiration to millions of fans and expected to use your platform for the betterment of society. That's the case with Derek Jeter, who continues to give back to the community.

Along with his father, Dr. Charles Jeter, he founded the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 to help youth get over substance abuse and motivate them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Jeter and Japanese baseball player Hideki Matsui participated in a charity game in the Tokyo Dome to benefit survivors of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Moreover, he donated household furniture items to families who were forced to relocate due to Hurricane Irma in 2018.

His Turn 2 Foundation continues to make big strides and has contributed more than $34 million towards their cause.

