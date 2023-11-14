In Photos: MLB legend David Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion worth $10,600,000 boasting sports bar fit for royalty

David Ortiz aka Big Papi, the former slugger for the Boston Red Sox, sold his house in the Miami region for $10.55 million. Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion worth $10,600,000 boasting sports bar is nothing less than a dream.

The Pinecrest, Florida, property, which has five bedrooms and around 10,200 square feet area, was offered for $12.5 million in February. According to listing agent Michael Martinez of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the transaction broke records for the suburb.

MLB legend David Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Martinez, the buyer is relocating from Boston to Florida. Martinez stated that although the buyer enjoys baseball, he is unsure if Ortiz's ownership of the house had any influence on the buyer's choice to buy.

MLB legend David Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion

After purchasing the lot in 2016—the year he announced his retirement from professional baseball—for $1.5 million, he and his ex-wife, Tiffany Ortiz, began construction on the home in 2019.

MLB legend David Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion

The house contains a room with a bar where sports memorabilia is on display. A bar and an eight-seat theater with a light-up ceiling that mimics stars in the night sky are also there. In addition, there are numerous water features, three fire pits, a gazebo, a garage, and a pool on the approximately one-acre plot.

MLB legend David Ortiz's ritzy Miami mansion

Take the complete home tour here:

David Ortiz was inducted into the National HOF in 2022

After playing designated hitter with the Boston Red Sox for the most part of his 20-year professional baseball career, David Ortiz was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Now a studio commentator for FOX Sports, he owns a line of baseball equipment for kids.

After spending parts of six seasons with the Minnesota Twins and turning in mediocre play, Ortiz joined the Red Sox, where he helped the team win titles in 2007 and 2013, and he was named the 2013 World Series Most Valuable Player. In 2004, Ortiz helped the team snap its 86-year World Series championship drought.