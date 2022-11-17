David Ortiz, a former MLB designated hitter and first baseman, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022. He was one of the best clutch hitters in baseball history, having received the Edgar Martinez Award, the league's top award for a DH, a record eight times. Having played early in his career with the Minnesota Twins, David Ortiz made the move to the Boston Red Sox.

In Boston, he was influential in being one of the key players in ending their 86-year World Series drought. He further went on to win two more World Series with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, getting awarded the 2013 Most Valuable Player of the League award. David Ortiz was subsequently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Even if his fans weren't surprised, he himself was. The man affectionately known as Big Papi talked about his humble beginnings and how tough it was for someone like him to succeed on the world stage.

He said:

“I still can’t believe it. This is like a dream come true. I grew up tough, man. I grew up tough. My childhood wasn’t that easy, but I had great parents to guide me and keep me away from trouble.”

What made David Ortiz's selection so legendary?

Although it was quite expected of the man to be inducted into the HOF, his selection was a huge feat considering his origin. His selection was done on the 77.9% of ballot votes he received, clearing the 75% threshold required. Ortiz also became just the 58th player in baseball history to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

“Man, it’s a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo,” Ortiz said.

David Ortiz was one of the most well-known faces in the first two decades of the 21st century. His wonderful smile brought him closer to his fans but his presence on the plate brought fear to the minds of the pitchers. He managed a career total of 23 game-ending hits, with three of them coming in the historic Boston Red 2003 postseason.

He was the fourth Hall of Famer from the Dominican Republic, joining the likes of Juan Marichal, Martinez, and Vladimir Guerrero.

“I can imagine how New England has to feel about one of its babies getting into the Hall of Fame today,” Ortiz said. “I’m not even going to tell you about the Dominican Republic.”

