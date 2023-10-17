Nick Castellanos and Ben Simmons, who are all-stars in their own fields, have come together not to play on the same team but to sell a home to one another. Castellanos now owns Simmons's $4,500,000 mansion after the Brooklyn Nets guard sold it to the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom, 10,500-square-foot house is a prime property located in Moorestown, New Jersey.

According to reports, the house was sold in a span of just 40 minutes. The mansion was bought by Simmons for $2.375 million in 2019.

Nick Castellanos buys Mansion in New Jersey previously owned by Ben Simmons.

The MLB star has made renovations, including a new kitchen, an elegant wine cabinet in the dining room, and a recreation center.



The highlight of the mansion is the recreation center. It includes a theater room, pool table, custom esports gaming area, and a bar and kitchenette.



What are Nick Castellanos and Ben Simmons doing right now?

Ben Simmons has had a controversial few seasons. His playoff meltdown in the summer of 2021 led to his holdout and trade from the 76ers, and a back injury kept him from playing for the rest of the 2021-22 season. Simmons was shut down in February last season, which was the worst, statistically, of his career.

As for Nick Castellanos, he has continued to live up to his ability to hit home runs as somber moments were playing out on television broadcasts.

He once smacked a home run while an apology was being delivered by Thomas Brennaman for a homophobic slur that he had uttered on air.

On Wednesday the Philadelphia Phillies star hit a home run during yet another somber moment. As the TBS crew sent best wishes to former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel after he suffered a stroke, Castellanos hit one out during Game 3 of the NLDS.