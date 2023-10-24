In Photos: Olivia Dunne unveils jaw-dropping BTS stills in $180 swimsuit for SI

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit model debut in April, has recently unveiled jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes photographs on the internet. Dunne has shared the pictures in which she is seen wearing a coal-colored bikini worth $180 on her stories.

Dunne looked stunning as she posed for SI on a beach in Puerto Rico.

Olivia Dunne unveils jaw-dropping BTS stills in $180 swimsuit for SI

A behind-the-scenes video of the shoot featuring Dunne went viral on social media in August as well.

@livvydunne loved her SI Swim shoot and so did we! 😍

Dunne inked a non-exclusive contract with Sports Illustrated in April. Her collaboration with SI was arguably the finest of all of her collaborations, because the magazine's Swimsuit Issue showcases female athletes, celebrities and fashion models.

Olivia Dunne discussed challenges of maintaining the privacy of "Sports Illustrated" cover girl news

Olivia Dunne, who is currently dating baseball star Paul Skenes, made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2023 issue. She said that she found it difficult to conceal her status as the magazine's cover girl.

"It's only gone crazier with the Sports Illustrated," Dunne said on "The Full Send Podcast." "That was so exciting. That was probably one of the most exciting days of my life. I couldn't tell anyone for the longest time. That was definitely one of the hardest secrets I had to keep."

Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' first overall selection who led LSU to the 2023 NCAA baseball championship, recently disclosed that he is dating Dunne.

The first to report on the relationship and to use some of Skenes's claims was the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Skenes said that he got to know Dunne after one of his pals started seeing her roommate.

"Just a small-world type of thing," Paul Skenes said.