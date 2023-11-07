In Photos: Phillies Trea Turner's $3,250,000 Florida mansion boasting see-through fireplace and media room

For Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, 2023 was a season of contrasts. However, thanks to an expose done a few years ago, fans can rest assured that the slugger will be able to spend the offseason in the most comforting of abodes.

In 2020, Turner and his wife Kristen purchased a beautiful, $3.25 million home in Lake Worth, Florida. The 6,000 square foot home is situated some twenty miles south of West Palm Beach, and has all the trappings of an MLB crib.

The ornate location includes an expansive garden, lavish interior designs, and a fireplace that ties the common room together. Additionally, the Turners have had their home fitted with a wine cellar. Like many other homes in the Sunshine State, the Turner home also has a swimming pool. Classy stuff.

Turner, now 30, is a native of nearby Boynton, Beach, Florida. The property originally purchased due to its proximity to his then-team, the Washington Nationals' spring training base. However, Turner can still make full use out of it in the offseason.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Trea Turner signed a massive eleven-year deal worth some $300 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. After hitting barely .240 in his first two months with the Phillies, Turner came alive late, hitting .333 with 9 home runs and 26 RBIs for the month of August.

In the postseason, Turner continued to produce for his team. Particularly in the NLDS, where the Florida-native went 8-for-17 with a pair of home runs as his Phillies made short work of the Atlanta Braves in five games. However, Turner was criticized, alongside high profile teammates for slacking off in the NLCS. The shortstop was just 5-for-25 in the seven-game series against the D-Backs.

Trea Turner will continue to find his feet with the Phillies in 2023

For Trea Turner, 2023 was a whirlwind season to have as his first in Philadelphia. While many expected the NL Pennant-winning Phillies to win it all this season, Turner learned the hard way that performance does not always measure up to hype.

Now with several months to recover in his palacial Florida residence, Turner and his family will have plenty of time to revisit the failings of 2023 and commit to better results in 2024. With another decade remaining on his contract, expect Turner to become the face of the organization in a way that rivals even Bryce Harper.