In Photos: Rapper Myke Towers hits LoanDepot Park, sports Miami jersey alongside Marlins stars

Rapper Myke Towers paid a visit to LoanDepot Park of the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Towers, who was in his usual white shirt and white shorts with jewelry to complement, went to the clubhouse to greet Marlins players. He also wore a Marlins jersey after he arrived at the ballpark.

He met Emmanuel Rivera, Luis Arraez, Christian Bethancourt, Eury Perez and Vidal Brujan and posed for photos with them. The Marlins Instagram handle shared glimpses of the meeting on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Myke Towers, a 30-year-old rapper, hails from Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. Apart from hit singles, he has collaborated with top music artists like Becky G and Bad Bunny. He has also won various awards in the Latin music industry.

Myke Towers reveals his favorite player and sport after his ceremonial pitch in Wrigley Field

Last season in September, Myke Towers, during one of his concert trips in Chicago, visited Wrigley Field and threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the Chicago Cubs' game against the Cincinnati Reds.

While it may have been Towns' first arrival in Chicago, his favorite player used to play for this city.

“It has a lot of history that I know,” Towers said. “I’m enjoying Chicago at the fullest. This is the city from Michael Jordan. He’s my favorite player, my favorite athlete. This is a special place to me.”

Though Michael Jordan played basketball, Myke Towers' also had a thing for baseball. In his younger days, he used to be a corner outfielder. But now, he loves to play shortstop.

Towers was a Yankees faithful growing up, and he also looked up to Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

“As a little kid, everybody's a Yankee fan,” Towers said.

However, the Puerto Rican rapper further mentioned that he now loves teams that have the most Latinos in them.

"But right now, I like to support the teams that got Latinos on them," Towers said. "We are human, but when you got a Latino or somebody from Puerto Rico, you feel that pride, so you support more. And that's what I do. I like to watch the sport and we relate. I make music, but they inspire me.”

Myke Towers continues to stay connected with baseball as he continues to appease those who have a mutual interest in his music and also love the sport.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.