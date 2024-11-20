In Photos: Starling Marte’s wife turns heads in red at Singapore's Anderson Bridge while Luis Severino’s spouse rocks flared pants with crop jacket

When Luis Severino joined the Mets ahead of the 2024 season, he met Starling Marte, a fellow Dominican. While the pair become acquaintances and soon friends, that bond has evidently grown to encompass the Mets star's respective partners.

In a recent flurry of Instagram pictures, Elianny Santana, wife of Starling Marte, presented in a red dress on the island nation of Singapore. Her post included more representations of local sights, activities and hangout spots.

Ostensibly, Elianny was joined on her Asian trip by Rosmaly, wife of Luis Severino. On Rosmaly's feed, similar captures of Singapore's World Famous Gardens by the Bay, Marina Sands Hotel, and Changi Airport all got some attention. In her caption, Rosmaly claimed that "Singapore took me prisoner, how beautiful it was."

Marte, a longtime member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, got engaged to Elianny last August before they officially tied the knot in late 2023 in the Dominican Republic. Though he has three children from a marriage with his late wife, Marte and Elianny do not have any children together.

On December 1, 2023, Luis Severino signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets. His first team after spending eight seasons with the New York Yankees, Severino went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA across 31 starts in 2024.

Severino's wife, Rosmaly, is also from the Dominican Republic. In addition to serving her role as CEO of the Luis Severino Foundation, Rosmaly also concerns herself with caring for their nine-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

"Starling Marte, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino are having a blast in Japan" - Mets Batflip

While it is not known for sure whether or not Starling Marte and Luis Severino joined their wives on the trip, it looks like this might have been a girls-only mission. With about twelve hours between Singapore and New York City, the jetsetting pair could not have picked a further location to get away.

Starling Marte is slowing down, Severino stable

Now 36 years of age, Marte has been in MLB for over 12 years. However, due to injuries, the Dominican has played in only 180 of a possible 324 games over the past two seasons. As Tim Boyle wrote for Fansided about Marte recently:

"It’s quite a lot for a guy we can trust to miss half of the year. More of a DH these days than an actual outfielder when he last suited up for Arizona for 33 games in 2020"

Six years younger, Luis Severino remains a strong pitcher for the New York Mets. However, big decisions involving both men will likely be made soon.

