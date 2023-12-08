In Photos: Yankees' Ron Marinaccio and Gianna Fiore turn heads with magical wedding extravaganza at Bear Brook Valley

New York Yankees starting pitcher Ron Marinaccio got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Gianna Fiore. He only made his debut for the Bronx Bombers last year, which was the same year he proposed to his now-wife, Gianna.

The couple got married at the Bear Brooke Valley in New Jersey in an extravagant affair. The groom rocked a black tuxedo, while the bride had a beautiful white designer wedding dress complete with a gorgeous veil.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congratulations to the Marinaccios. Watching two of the sweetest people tie the knot was something else. Their love lights up a room, and they were surrounded by friends and family who brought so much joy, fun and happy energy. Feeling really lucky to have been there to see it all" - melissamacdonaldphoto

It was a catered affair with friends and family in attendance as Ron Marinaccio and Gianna Fiore exchanged vows. The couple can be seen dancing, drinking, and enjoying the reception at their wedding in the pictures. Moreover, the duo clicked with their friends and family members during the event.

Expand Tweet

"Ron Marinaccio’s wedding last weekend looked like a fun time" - snyyankees

A TikTok video that surfaced from the Marinaccios wedding looked like the couple and the guests were having a gala time at the reception. In the short video, Ron can be observed being lifted high up in the air as everybody shakes a leg on the dance floor during the reception.

Ron Marinaccio needs to perform on the mound

Perhaps the most concerning regressive name is Ron Marinaccio, more so than any other. He was expected to be a reliable starting pitcher and homegrown bullpen arm who would best complement the 2022 trade deadline addition of Scott Effross as a long-term, controllable asset for the Yanks.

Rather, a confidence-sapping stint in the major leagues illustrated just how tough it is to be a sophomore two-pitch pitcher in this league, particularly if your fastball isn't exceptional. As such, he has lost both command and control with his pitches and has struggled with the variability in his pitching arsenal.

Expand Tweet

"Ron’s dominant 7th inning, with all 3 K’s. Nice to see his fastball Velo tick up as the pitch count rose, and he was also peppering in the slider a bit this afternoon as well" - FiresideYankees

Ron Marinaccio began the previous season in Triple-A and was called up for the first time in early May. He had a fantastic rookie season, going 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 44 innings. After making the Yankees Opening Day roster this season, Marinaccio pitched to a 1.65 ERA in his first 14 appearances.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.