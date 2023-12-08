Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio's elegant wedding with Gianna draws adoration from fans - "Love you two so much"

New York Yankees starting pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who made his debut last year, has taken an important step in his life. In January 2022, the pitcher proposed to his longtime girlfriend from Philadelphia, Gianna Fiore. He posted the moment on Instagram, celebrating the new year with the love of his life.

The couple recently exchanged vows on Saturday, marking a pivotal and happy moment in their personal lives. Marinaccio shared the moment with his followers on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Truly special night ! 12.2.23 I'm so proud to call you my wife @gianna_marinaccio ! Thank you to all of our friends and family who made the night so amazing. We are so thankful to have you all in our lives."

Fans celebrated the couple, sending their wishes and blessings in the comments:

"Love you two so much," said one fan. "You're perfect together," quipped another.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Fan Reaction

Marinaccio's wife, Gianna Fiore is a graduate of Rutgers University and is the director of hospital engagement at Aveanna Healthcare. She worked as a teaching assistant in 2013 at The Learning Experience and worked there full-time for five years before leaving to work for Lightbridge Academy.

A bit about Ron Marinaccio's baseball career

Hailing from Tom Rivers, New Jersey, Ron Marinaccio played college baseball for the University of Delaware. After graduating from Toms River North in 2013, he earned a scholarship to the University of Delaware, where he redshirted the 2014 season while recovering from elbow surgery.

During his senior year, he was a two-time All-Conference first-team selection, a two-time All-County selection, and had a 0.72 ERA.

He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2017 draft. He made the Yankees 2022 opening day roster and went on to make his debut on April 9.

