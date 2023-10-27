In Photos: Zac Gallen turns eyes in ASG 2023 game with $1,650 Gucci woolen jumper

Wearing a stunning Gucci woolen jumper, Arizona Diamondbacks star Zac Gallen drew attention in the ASG 2023 drip game. Gallen has showcased his stylish sense of dressing at the start of this year's ASG.

In July, MLB rolled out its annual red carpet at Seattle's Pike Place Market, and the players surprised their fans with their stylish outfits. Gallen was seen in an all-print $1,650 Gucci jumper that he had paired with sunglasses.

Before being selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft, Gallen was a collegiate baseball player for the North Carolina Tar Heels for three seasons.

Gallen joined the Miami Marlins in 2019 after being dealt to them in 2017. In the middle of the 2019 season, he was traded to the Diamondbacks. To avoid salary arbitration, Gallen and the Diamondbacks reached a one-year, $5.6 million contract on January 13, 2023. For the week of April 10–16, Gallen was named the National League Player of the Week.

Diamondbacks have recently announced that Gallen will start Game 1 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

With the @Dbacks winning the National League pennant, Zac Gallen is set to become the seventh former @DiamondHeels player to play in the World Series.• Mule Shirley• Burgess Whitehead• Snuffy Stirnweiss• Walt Weiss• Matt Harvey• Andrew Miller• Zac Gallen

Despite two bad outings against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, the Diamondbacks ace is expected to start Game 1 following a stellar season.

Zac Gallen is one of the finest Diamondbacks players

Gallen is undoubtedly among the Diamondbacks' finest players this season despite rough outings in the NLCS. After pitching 11 innings, the right-hander gave up five home runs and the same number of strikeouts, recording a 7.36 earned run average.

For the majority of the postseason, Arizona has used rookie Brandon Pfaadt and Merrill Kelly in place of Gallen. In the World Series, the Rangers are anticipated to start Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer.